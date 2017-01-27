Trump Intends to Significantly Grow US Military

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar US Military More Important Than Balanced Budget, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Under the order, the Trump administration will spend funds on additional special operations forces and modernization of the US nuclear arsenal, among other areas, the Washington Post reported citing an obtained draft.

In addition, the order urges a 30-day review of US readiness that will also assess needs for the fight against Daesh, according to media reports.

On Friday afternoon, Trump will visit the Pentagon to participate in the ceremonial swearing-in for the new US Secretary of Defense James Mattis. The president will also meet with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.