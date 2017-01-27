McCain Touched on the Raw by Possible Normalization of US-Russia Relations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If President Donald Trump does not abandon his reckless course of lifting sanctions against Russia US Congress will codify them into law, Senator John McCain said in a press release on Friday.
“Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place amid widespread speculation that the White House is considering lifting sanctions against Russia," McCain stated. "I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course. If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law."
Earlier in the day, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the Trump administration is considering removing US sanctions against Russia.
McCain argued that punitive measures against Moscow were imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and Crimea. He stressed that the Kremlin is still not wiling to change its behavior, and, therefore, the United States should keep the sanctions in place.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will hold telephone talks on Saturday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Would someone please get McCain out of the Republican Party. McCain has always been a Democrat. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete McCain is totally nuts, lula, out of his tiny little mind. A top level terrorist allowed to work with full support of media and government. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The state of Arizona should be ashamed of itself for voting this war-mongering neocon psychopath into office every election. He's disgusting and an embarrassment to humanity. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Trumps administration must work even harder to have this treasonous individual barred from the Republican Party his constant outburst against his duly elected Republican nominated president is surely a impeachable or disqualifying chain of unacceptable behaviour. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Insane McCain!!What else can one say?
