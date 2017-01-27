Register
21:37 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US Sen. John McCain

    McCain Touched on the Raw by Possible Normalization of US-Russia Relations

    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (691)
    9910113

    Senator John McCain has seemingly got hysterical amid reports about the possible lifting of US sanctions against Russia.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — If President Donald Trump does not abandon his reckless course of lifting sanctions against Russia US Congress will codify them into law, Senator John McCain said in a press release on Friday.

    “Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place amid widespread speculation that the White House is considering lifting sanctions against Russia," McCain stated. "I hope President Trump will put an end to this speculation and reject such a reckless course. If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law."

    Earlier in the day, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that the Trump administration is considering removing US sanctions against Russia.

    McCain argued that punitive measures against Moscow were imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine and Crimea. He stressed that the Kremlin is still not wiling to change its behavior, and, therefore, the United States should keep the sanctions in place.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump will hold telephone talks on Saturday, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Western Sanctions Against Russia (691)

    Related:

    McCain Fears Fallout From Trump Plan to Alter NAFTA Deal With Canada, Mexico
    US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain
    Senator McCain Says He is Unaware of Any Evidence of Illegal Voting
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    Tags:
    sanctions, US Congress, Donald Trump, John McCain, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      Would someone please get McCain out of the Republican Party. McCain has always been a Democrat.
    • Reply
      Andrew J
      McCain is totally nuts, lula, out of his tiny little mind. A top level terrorist allowed to work with full support of media and government.
    • Reply
      questfortruth
      The state of Arizona should be ashamed of itself for voting this war-mongering neocon psychopath into office every election. He's disgusting and an embarrassment to humanity.
      To call this guy a scum bag would be an insult to scum bags everywhere!
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Trumps administration must work even harder to have this treasonous individual barred from the Republican Party his constant outburst against his duly elected Republican nominated president is surely a impeachable or disqualifying chain of unacceptable behaviour.

      Let him operate as a independent and have him removed from all his committee chairs.
    • Reply
      jerstef
      Insane McCain!!What else can one say?
      To blame Vietnamese?No,I can`t do that.
      They are good people
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok