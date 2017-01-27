Yaroshenko's Defense Expects Soon US Response on Turning Case to Russia

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko's legal team anticipates a prompt response from US President Donald Trump's administration in regards to the filed request to turn the case over to Russia, attorney Alexei Tarasov told Sputnik on Friday.

"The request has been filed back in October or November. The regular processing time is around three months, so we hoped to receive a reply from the previous [US] administration," Tarasov said. "However, we are still waiting. We expect to hear something soon."

