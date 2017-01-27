PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay: Ode to a Special Meeting as Both Take a Twitter Beating

"I speak to you not just a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but as a fellow Conservative who believes in the same principles that underpin the agenda of your party," Britain's Prime Minister said.

"The value of liberty. The dignity of work. The principles of nationhood, family, economic prudence, patriotism — and putting power in the hands of the people," May added.

The historic meeting between the two leaders has prompted debate and discussion among Britons and as the UK awoke to the news that Theresa May had touched down in the US, #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay started trending on Twitter.

#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay

The Amexit wall is due

The scrap iron lady in blue

May Brexit be with you

May America be great again Trm&waterboard u — Mo Khor (@SeidGoro) January 27, 2017

Oompa Loompa

dip-e-dee day

Wonder what deal

Will be made by May#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay pic.twitter.com/gqjNPo8bSb — Helen Cochrane (@HCochraneArtist) January 26, 2017​

"I know that it is these principles that you have put at the heart of your plan for government," Mrs. May told Republicans in Philadelphia.

He's got tiny hands

She's got a miniscule heart

Donald loves to Trump

Theresa loves to fart#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay — Steven Hemmings (@StevieHemmings) January 27, 2017

Mrs. May also had some advice for Mr. Trump on his future dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"With President Putin, my advice is to 'engage but beware,' " prompting a poetic response from the Russian Embassy in London.

"Engage but beware",

Prime Minister said.

As far as we’re aware,

Cold War was long dead #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 27, 2017

Theresa May became the first foreign leader to address the annual Republican conference and will meet Donald Trump for the first time on Friday, 27 January 2017 to forge ahead with the famous UK-US "special relationship."