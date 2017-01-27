Register
    Donald Trump and Theresa May

    #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay: Ode to a Special Meeting as Both Take a Twitter Beating

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is in the US for talks with President Donald Trump, putting conservatism at the heart of her speech in Philadelphia; meanwhile, people on Twitter are getting creative.

    "I speak to you not just a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but as a fellow Conservative who believes in the same principles that underpin the agenda of your party," Britain's Prime Minister said.

    "The value of liberty. The dignity of work. The principles of nationhood, family, economic prudence, patriotism — and putting power in the hands of the people," May added.

    The historic meeting between the two leaders has prompted debate and discussion among Britons and as the UK awoke to the news that Theresa May had touched down in the US, #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay started trending on Twitter.

    "I know that it is these principles that you have put at the heart of your plan for government," Mrs. May told Republicans in Philadelphia.   

    Mrs. May also had some advice for Mr. Trump on his future dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "With President Putin, my advice is to 'engage but beware,' " prompting a poetic response from the Russian Embassy in London.

    Theresa May became the first foreign leader to address the annual Republican conference and will meet Donald Trump for the first time on Friday, 27 January 2017 to forge ahead with the famous UK-US "special relationship."

