PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay: Ode to a Special Meeting as Both Take a Twitter Beating

"I speak to you not just a Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but as a fellow Conservative who believes in the same principles that underpin the agenda of your party," Britain's Prime Minister said.
"The value of liberty. The dignity of work. The principles of nationhood, family, economic prudence, patriotism — and putting power in the hands of the people," May added.
The historic meeting between the two leaders has prompted debate and discussion among Britons and as the UK awoke to the news that Theresa May had touched down in the US, #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay started trending on Twitter.
#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay— Mo Khor (@SeidGoro) January 27, 2017
The Amexit wall is due
The scrap iron lady in blue
May Brexit be with you
May America be great again Trm&waterboard u
Oompa Loompa— Helen Cochrane (@HCochraneArtist) January 26, 2017
dip-e-dee day
Wonder what deal
Will be made by May#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay pic.twitter.com/gqjNPo8bSb
"I know that it is these principles that you have put at the heart of your plan for government," Mrs. May told Republicans in Philadelphia.
He's got tiny hands— Steven Hemmings (@StevieHemmings) January 27, 2017
She's got a miniscule heart
Donald loves to Trump
Theresa loves to fart#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay
Mrs. May also had some advice for Mr. Trump on his future dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"With President Putin, my advice is to 'engage but beware,' " prompting a poetic response from the Russian Embassy in London.
"Engage but beware",— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) January 27, 2017
Prime Minister said.
As far as we’re aware,
Cold War was long dead #PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay
Theresa May became the first foreign leader to address the annual Republican conference and will meet Donald Trump for the first time on Friday, 27 January 2017 to forge ahead with the famous UK-US "special relationship."
Today is the Day— Joker_69 (@amhere007) January 27, 2017
Trump will meet May
Trump will discuss his wall
May, Cameron's fall,
And maybe they roll in the hay?#PoemsAboutTrumpAndMay
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Want to read more? Try the men's rooms at your local rest stops.
marcanhalt