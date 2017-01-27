US Military More Important Than Balanced Budget, Trump Says

© AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY Military Bases Replace Official Presidential Portrait With Trump Memes (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A strong military is more important than an overall balanced budget, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"A balanced budget is fine, but sometimes you have to fuel the well in order to really get the economy going and we have to take care of our military, our military is more important to me than a balanced budget," Trump said.

Last week, US media reported that Trump’s team had prepared plans to cut spending for a number of US governmental agencies, including the departments of State and Energy.

The budget cuts will reportedly decrease US federal spending by some $10.5 trillion within ten years.