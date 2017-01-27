US Military More Important Than Balanced Budget, Trump Says

"A balanced budget is fine, but sometimes you have to fuel the well in order to really get the economy going and we have to take care of our military, our military is more important to me than a balanced budget," Trump said.
Last week, US media reported that Trump’s team had prepared plans to cut spending for a number of US governmental agencies, including the departments of State and Energy.
The budget cuts will reportedly decrease US federal spending by some $10.5 trillion within ten years.
