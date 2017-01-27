Register
27 January 2017
    Facility officer walks down a hallway of the jail,

    Miami Jails Directed to End ‘Sanctuary’ Policy for Illegal Immigrants

    US
    Mayor Carlos Giminez wrote in a memorandum that jails in Miami-Dade County in the US state of Florida must comply with all requests by federal authorities to hand over illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    NY Attorney General: Trump Without Legal Grounds to Cut ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Funds
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Jails in Miami-Dade County in the US state of Florida must comply with all requests by federal authorities to hand over illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, Mayor Carlos Giminez wrote in a memorandum.

    "In light of the provisions of the executive order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security," Gimenez instructed Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Daniel Junior in the memorandum on Thursday.

    Gimenez is a Republican, but has said he voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton against victorious Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 election, the Miami Herald reported.

    On Wednesday, Trump announced a new executive order that threatened to withhold federal grant funding from any county or city defying US law by trying to protect illegal immigrants as a "sanctuary" territory.

    Miami-Dade County is due to receive $355 million from the federal government in its 2017 budget, the report noted.

    President Donald Trump praised via Twitter on Thursday evening the decision by Gimenez.

    Immigration, Donald Trump, United States, Florida, Miami-Dade
      jas
      News flash! He's not a Republican if he voted for Clinton. Not even close. RINO.
