Miami Jails Directed to End ‘Sanctuary’ Policy for Illegal Immigrants

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Jails in Miami-Dade County in the US state of Florida must comply with all requests by federal authorities to hand over illegal immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, Mayor Carlos Giminez wrote in a memorandum.

"In light of the provisions of the executive order, I direct you and your staff to honor all immigration detainer requests received from the Department of Homeland Security," Gimenez instructed Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Director Daniel Junior in the memorandum on Thursday.

Gimenez is a Republican, but has said he voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton against victorious Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the November 8 election, the Miami Herald reported.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a new executive order that threatened to withhold federal grant funding from any county or city defying US law by trying to protect illegal immigrants as a "sanctuary" territory.

Miami-Dade County is due to receive $355 million from the federal government in its 2017 budget, the report noted.

President Donald Trump praised via Twitter on Thursday evening the decision by Gimenez.