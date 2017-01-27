Trump Administration Suspends Obamacare Advertisements in Media

© AFP 2016/ RHONA WISE US State of Pennsylvania Faces $112Mln Deficit if Obamacare Repealed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Even the advertisements that had already been paid for and were supposed to run through the end of January have been pulled, Politico reported.

The Trump administration is also stopping all media outreach planned to increase Obamacare enrollment before the end of the month, the report revealed.

Nearly two weeks ago, the US Congress passed a Republican budget resolution as the first part in the process of dismantling Obamacare.

Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature health reform initiative, relies on government-run exchanges in which insurance companies sell policies to individuals and families that lack employer-provided health insurance plans.

Congressional Republicans, but also President Donald Trump, have made the repeal of Obamacare a priority since it was first passed in 2011.