Register
04:56 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil spill

    Iowa Pipeline Leak Causes 138,600 Gallons of Diesel to Drain

    © AFP 2016/ ROBYN BECK
    US
    Get short URL
    25810

    A new pipeline oil spill, this time of some 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel in Worth County, Iowa, has been contained, according to the owners. Magellan Midstream Partners claimed that the leak has not necessitated any evacuations, nor have there been any injuries, and that the spill did not flow into any waterways.

    On Thursday there were over 70 contractors, regulators, Magellan representatives, and emergency crewmembers on the scene. While the cause of the leak is still under investigation, the company reports that repairs are expected to begin soon and that operations on the affected parts of the pipeline have been halted. 

    Oil spill
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Environmental Impact: Three Years Later N. Dakota Massive Oil Spill Still Not Cleaned Up

    At a Wednesday news conference Jeff Vansteenburg, a representative from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, told the Des Moines Register, "The product is under pressure, so as soon as a leak develops, it starts coming out pretty fast," adding, "Vacuum trucks are sucking up as much liquid as they can and taking that down to Magellan's terminal…Once they've recovered all the free product that they can then they will go in and remove contaminated soil."

    Vansteenburg noted that the oil had not yet reached a nearby wildlife protection area or neighboring Willow Creek. Reports claim that crews had cleaned up about 25,000 gallons of oil by Wednesday afternoon.

    The underground pipeline runs through Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. A 2014 safety plan submitted to Magellan by the US Department of Transportation says that a number of refined oil products are carried through the pipeline, "including Diesel, Gasoline, Jet fuel, Natural gasoline, Naptha, Propane, Natural Gas (and) Butane." 

    In this July 29, 2010 file photo, a worker monitors the water in Talmadge Creek in Marshall Township, Mich., near the Kalamazoo River as oil from a ruptured pipeline, owned by Enbridge Inc, is vacuumed out the water
    © AP Photo/ Paul Sancya, File
    Oklahoma Oil Spill Prompts Pipeline Shutdown, US Crude Prices to Sink

    Magellan paid a $46,200 civil penalty in 2010 for Clean Water Act violations, after roughly 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into a Milford, Iowa, waterway. 

    The latest petrochemical spill is another point of public concern over US President Donald Trump’s recent signing of memorandums ordering the completion of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, both of which have been the center of protests in recent years.

    Jesse Coleman, a researcher with Greenpeace, told The Guardian, "This really speaks to the central problem, which is that we’re not even surprised that this company spilled something out of a pipeline because it’s inevitable…That’s what’s really frightening about these larger pipelines."

    He added, "You can never really rehabilitate an area that got soaked in gasoline. Even this spill, it can’t be cleaned up…That gives you some idea of what will happen when the Dakota Access pipeline or the Keystone XL pipeline fails. It’s irreversible."

    Related:

    The Quiet Devastation of the California Oil Spill
    CA Oil Spill: Cleanup Crawls, Pipeline Company May Face Criminal Charges
    California Oil Spill Five Times Worse Than Expected
    US Refrigeration Company Pays $3Mln for Gas Leak Amid BP Oil Spill
    Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill: Worst Environmental Disaster in America
    Tags:
    Oil Spill, oil pipeline, Iowa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      He added, "You can never really rehabilitate an area that got soaked in gasoline. Even this spill, it can’t be cleaned up…That gives you some idea of what will happen when the Dakota Access pipeline or the Keystone XL pipeline fails. It’s irreversible."
      ---
      And it's a shame the Democrats force people to choose candidates that support this sort of thing. Democrats want to rape our humanity.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok