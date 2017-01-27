Register
03:25 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Apollo Command Module Interior. Apollo Command and Service modules were flown by the United States between 1966 and 1975

    After 50 Years, NASA to Display Apollo 1 Hatch That Killed Three Astronauts

    © Photo: Eric Long, National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution
    US
    Get short URL
    0 6701

    To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the tragic death of the three astronauts who were supposed to be the first people on the moon, NASA has placed the hatch from the Apollo 1 spacecraft capsule on display.

    A strange object appeared on the ISS live feed for about 25 seconds.
    © NASA. Bright Insight
    Paging Men in Black: NASA Cuts Live Feed After Object Appears on ISS Camera
    Half a century after America's first space tragedy, the National Aerospace Agency has put a part of the Apollo 1 capsule on display. While most of the capsule remains in a special storage unit at Langley Research Center in Virginia, the hatchway door — arguably the most symbolic part — will be displayed for public view at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

    "I'm just so pleased that they finally decided to do something — visibly — to honor the three guys," said Chaffee's widow, Martha. "It's time that they show the three who died in the fire appreciation for the work that they did."

    The January 27, 1967, tragedy involved three astronauts: veteran Virgil Grissom, first American spacewalker Ed White, and rookie Roger Chaffee, as they participated in a countdown rehearsal at Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex. The capsule that housed the three men suddenly became engulfed in smoke, from the inside. With only seconds to report the fire and open the hatch, the operation took too long, and the astronauts died.

    An investigation determined the most probable cause of the fire was an electric arc from defective wiring.

    The death of the three astronauts made NASA completely overhaul its Apollo 1 spacecraft, introducing many safety innovations, including a fireproofed capsule that was no longer pumped with pressurized pure oxygen on the ground, and, most importantly, a redesigned hatch with a quick release. The upgraded spacecraft design successfully took 24 astronauts to the Moon, allowing for a human to walk on the surface of Earth's only natural satellite.

    ap10-S69-32615HR
    © Flickr/ Rob D. Kim (We Came In Peace)
    Calling Pink Floyd: Apollo Astronauts Heard Extraterrestrial Music on Far Side of Moon
    The three sections of the original Apollo 1 hatch will be displayed alongside the redesign. The original part underwent some preservation procedures, but has not been significantly altered.

    There was controversy over whether the exhibition should take place, according to a Japan Times report. At the time of the tragedy, NASA preferred to bury the accident, as failures were viewed as unpatriotic during America's space race with the former Soviet Union.

    The incident later became overshadowed by the 1986 Challenger and the 2003 Columbia explosions.

    The families of the Apollo 1 astronauts persuaded NASA to dedicate an exhibit to the accident.

    "This is way, way, way long overdue. But we're excited about it," said Scott Grissom, the legendary astronaut's son.

    This historical newsreel reports the accident just after it took place in 1967:

    Related:

    Google’s Lunar X-Prize: Scientists To Prove Apollo 17 Wasn’t A Conspiracy
    NASA Probe Takes Close-Up Photos of Saturn Moon Within Ring
    Lord of the Ring: NASA Probe Obtains Close Up Photos of Saturn's Wavemaker
    Tags:
    space mission, commemoration, accident, fire, anniversary, Apollo, NASA, Virgil Grissom, Ed White, Roger Chaffee, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok