TransCanada Submits Permit Application to US State Dept. for Keystone Approval

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The TransCanada Corporation has applied to the US Department of State for a presidential permit to obtain approval to construct the Keystone XL pipeline, TransCanada's President Russ Girling announced in a statement.

"This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America's growing energy needs as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs and generate substantial economic benefit throughout the United States and Canada," Girling stated on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

Girling emphasized the Keystone XL pipeline would improve US energy security and serve as an important new piece of the country's modern infrastructure.

The TransCanada president also pointed out that different studies have proved pipelines are safer for the environment to transport oil to market than trains.

Griling pledged to work effectively with all stakeholders and tribal leaders in the execution of the project.