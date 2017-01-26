Accused Florida Airport Shooter Faces Death Penalty

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A federal grand jury has indicted Esteban Santiago Ruiz on 21 charges connected to the deadly shooting at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida airport on January 6, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"A federal grand jury sitting in Broward County returned a twenty-two count indictment against Esteban Santiago Ruiz (Santiago) in connection with the mass-shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on January 6, 2017," the release stated.

Santiago, 26, is accused of killing five people and injuring 45 others. He reportedly conducted the attack on behalf of the Islamic State terror group.

Santiago faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison. He is due to be back in court for arraignment on the charges on January 30.