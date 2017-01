WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier this week, Trump told corporate executives he met with at the White House that tax cuts were coming "soon."

"We will create millions of new good paying jobs by removing the economic burdens that cripple our ability to compete," Trump stated. "At the center of that agenda is bold tax reform that massively lowers taxes for our middle class and for all American businesses."

Republican congressional leaders have committed to include tax reform legislation in their agenda for the first 200 days of the new Congress.