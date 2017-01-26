US Border Patrol Chief Resigns After US-Mexico Wall Construction Order - Reports

© AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump in US Amid Wall Dispute

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build a wall on the border with Mexico. During the 2016 election campaign, Trump said he would construct the wall on the border with Mexico to prevent undocumented immigrants from entering the United States.

At the same time, Mexican authorities have repeatedly said that the country will not pay for the wall and vowed to stop negotiations with Trump unless he gives up his plans on the wall's construction.