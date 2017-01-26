Twitter Users Mock White House Spokesman Over Cryptic Tweets

The press secretary posted "n9y25ah7" on his Twitter page without any further explanation as to what does it mean. The previous day he posted “Aqenbpuu.”

Although the cryptic tweets were deleted soon after being published, the users were quick enough to repost them around 60 times and there were over hundred comments ridiculing the tweets.

Below are some of the most amusing responses.

What if #aqenbpuu is the nuke code leaked to the world by @PressSec Or some safeword for "please help me i'm in trouble.." Its clear now. — Christopher Franko (@FrankoCurrency) January 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Gary Johnson is asking: "What is #Aqenbpuu?" — Kyle Whipple 🤔 (@K_Whipp_) January 25, 2017

Sean Spicer is obviously very concerned about password security. #n9y25ah7 — Kren (@Krenster) January 26, 2017

So, who wants to push the nuclear button? #n9y25ah7 — Pete Obee (@PeteScuff) January 26, 2017

If you say #aqenbpuu three times while facing a mirror, Sean Spicer will come out of it & turns you "alternative alive" — Frybird (or is he?) (@DrFrybird) January 26, 2017

If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of millions of people attempting to log-in to government accounts using "n9y25ah7". — Hannah the 0x4B1D (@Kruithne) January 26, 2017

Blink once if you are safe. Tweet n9y25ah7 if you need help. pic.twitter.com/WBaPNG9An4 — Juan Melli (@juanmelli) January 26, 2017

I'm on a work computer so if anyone can type username seanspicer password n9y25ah7 into PornHub, you'll be doing your country a service — uɐɯssnS ʇʇɐW (@suss2hyphens) January 26, 2017

​It is worth noting that the other few tweets made by Spicer earlier, as the press secretary, contain perfectly normal official White House statements.