Register
21:21 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport

    Multiple Anti-Trump Protests Planned in Philadelphia Thursday

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    18213

    At least three separate demonstrations against US President Donald Trump are planned in Philadelphia on Thursday ahead of his visit to the Republican party retreat, Black Lives Matter rights group spokesman Peter Reed told Sputnik.

    Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump end their joint statement at Los Pinos, the presidential official residence, in Mexico City. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte
    Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump in US Amid Wall Dispute
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican retreat in the Lowes Hotel in Philadelphia where congressional Republicans gather from January 25-27 to discuss a host of policy proposals, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

    "Our plan is to meet in the center of Rittenhouse Square, hold a brief rally and know-your-rights training, and march to the Loews hotel," Reed told Sputnik. "We do not have plans to engage in civil disobedience at this demonstration. This event will not include any actions that intentionally result in arrests."

    A demonstration called “Surround the Lowes Hotel” is organized by rights groups Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania and Philly Socialists, who reportedly plan to encircle the hotel premises by 4 p.m. (9 p.m. GMT).

    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Why Trump Snubbing TPP Will Benefit States Supposed to Profit From Deal the Most
    A separate march against the repeal of the healthcare policy is planned by the national organization Center for Popular Democracy, according to its website.

    A New York-based coalition of advocacy groups Trump Resistance will stage a protest in the area as well, according to the press release from organizers earlier this week.

    US President Donald Trump and many Republicans in Congress have repeatedly said Obamacare has placed an undue burden on individuals and businesses and repealing the law would be their first priority.

    The first piece of health reform legislation introduced in the US Congress since Friday’s presidential inauguration gave individual US states a choice — keep Obamacare or provide alternate coverage while receiving the same subsidies from the federal government.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Receives 'Personal' Letter From Trump via Giuliani
    Trump Names LaFleur Acting Chairman of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
    Note to President Trump: Torture and Syrian 'Safe Zones' are Wrong
    Tags:
    protest, Donald Trump, United States, Philadelphia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Someone should cover the Liberty Bell, so that its crack does not grow in the face of such discontent, and that is all it is. If the 500,000 in Washington can be that orderly, I have confidence that if this does not turn ugly that everyone will go home the same way they came; excitable. Nothing wrong with that, is there?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok