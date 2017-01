Pixabay Lawmaker Says Fake Report on Hacked Utility Shows Vulnerability of US Power Grid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A 2015 law, known as the FAST Act, included provisions for responding to power grid security emergencies, upgrading cyber protections and sharing intelligence on cyber threats among private power companies and government authorities.

"As the committee prepares its upcoming agenda, it’s important that members and the public understand the electricity sector’s current efforts in planning, responding, and mitigating cyber risks," Upton stated.

Upton scheduled a subcommittee hearing February 1, with testimony from electricity sector experts, to examine the law’s impact and future threats to the US electricity supply chain, the release explained.