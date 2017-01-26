Hillary Clinton Email Probe Ongoing - US House Oversight Chairman

© AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON Several Trump White House Staff Use Private Email Servers

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Chaffetz stressed that the probe was not politically motivated and will resume despite evident backlash from numerous government agencies that "have been slow-walking" the investigation.

"The investigation continues," Chaffetz told Fox News. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions. We don't have literally tens of thousands of documents that we still need."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump expressed hope in an ABC interview that the probe into his former rival Clinton's email use is over.