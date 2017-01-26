Register
    Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton Email Probe Ongoing - US House Oversight Chairman

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    The investigation into former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as the US secretary of state is still under way, House of Representatives Oversight Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz said in an interview on Thursday.

    US President Donald Trump (C) waits at his desk before signing confirmations for James Mattis as US Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as US Secretary of Homeland Security, as Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) look on, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Several Trump White House Staff Use Private Email Servers
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Chaffetz stressed that the probe was not politically motivated and will resume despite evident backlash from numerous government agencies that "have been slow-walking" the investigation.

    "The investigation continues," Chaffetz told Fox News. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions. We don't have literally tens of thousands of documents that we still need."

    On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump expressed hope in an ABC interview that the probe into his former rival Clinton's email use is over.

      marcanhalt
      Sorry, Mr President, Washington is festina lente; "making haste slowly" when it comes to being a Republic and not just a democracy. If she thinks she is above the law of a republic, she will find out that it did not start with her, and that it is older than her. I just hop;e that this does not get relegated to the cold files.
