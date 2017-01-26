Hillary Clinton Email Probe Ongoing - US House Oversight Chairman

"The investigation continues," Chaffetz told Fox News. "There are still a lot of unanswered questions. We don't have literally tens of thousands of documents that we still need."
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump expressed hope in an ABC interview that the probe into his former rival Clinton's email use is over.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sorry, Mr President, Washington is festina lente; "making haste slowly" when it comes to being a Republic and not just a democracy. If she thinks she is above the law of a republic, she will find out that it did not start with her, and that it is older than her. I just hop;e that this does not get relegated to the cold files.
marcanhalt