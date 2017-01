© REUTERS/ Toby Melville DiCaprio Meets Donald and Ivanka to Discuss Creating Millions of Green Jobs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The daughter of US President Donald Trump, Ivanka, could get a position within the new administration, Trump suggested in an interview with ABC News.

"I don’t rule out anything, there is certainly a possibility," Trump said when asked about whether Ivanka could get an office at the White House.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner was cleared to serve as Trump’s senior advisor last week.

Already in December, Ivanka was discussing the possibility of taking a leave from the Trump Organization.