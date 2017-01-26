Trump Slams EU Migration Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump has criticized the EU policy on migration, saying in an interview with ABC News that his aim is not to allow a similar influx of immigrants into the United States.

"Europe has made a tremendous mistake in allowing all those people in," Trump stressed, saying that he plans to strictly limit immigration to the United States.

Trump did say that illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children should not worry as much about deportation.

On Wednesday, Trump signed two executive orders that included constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border; cutting grant money from sanctuary cities; and ensuring arrested illegal immigrants are deported from the United States.