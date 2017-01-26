Trump Actions on Immigration Show Respect for Rule of Law in US - Lawmaker

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri No Changes in New York City Due to Trump's Executive Order on Immigration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump executive actions to address illegal immigration and public safety demonstrate to other countries that the United States upholds the rule of law, US House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz stated in a press release.

"Locking down the border, deporting dangerous criminals and penalizing countries who refuse to repatriate convicted felons sends a message that the United States respects and enforces the rule of law," Chaffetz stated on Wednesday. "I applaud the president’s efforts to take action on this high priority issue."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed two executive orders that included constructing a wall on the US-Mexico border; cutting grant money from sanctuary cities; and ensuring arrested illegal immigrants are deported from the United States.

Trump also directed the US State Department to refuse visas to countries that do not accept their nations returning home after they have been found to have committed crimes in the United States.

Chaffetz pointed out that reform of the US immigration system has been long overdue, and the Trump's announcement is a sign of the future progress after eight years of failed policies by former President Barack Obama.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency removed a total of 240,255 aliens in 2016, a 2 percent increase over 2015. Nearly 58 percent of all ICE removals in 2016 were previously convicted of a crime.

The leading countries of origin for removals were Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the ICE report suggests.