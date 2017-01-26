Register
    President Donald Trump’s latest batch of executive actions drew protesters and activists to the streets surrounding the White House.

    Trump Immigration Orders Trigger Quick Reaction From Protesters at White House

    President Donald Trump’s latest batch of executive actions drew protesters and activists to the streets surrounding the White House late Wednesday immediately following the ceremony in which the president ordered a start to construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Andrew Feinberg — Several hundred people had assembled across from the White House, chanting slogans such as "this is what democracy looks like" and "build bridges, not walls," with most planning to march to Trump’s recently-opened hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue along with a select group who risked arrest by blocking one of the streets next to the White House.

    Yasmine Taeb, one of the organizers of the demonstration from Friends Committee on National Legislation, a Quaker lobbying organization, told Sputnik that the rally and march took only a few hours to plan.

    "We found out yesterday that these executive orders were going to be coming out…so we quickly wanted to organize some local efforts, because we knew our friends and our communities were going to be outraged," Taeb said, calling the turnout, which one District of Columbia police officer estimated to be close to 300 people, "really impressive."

    Taeb said Tuesday’s demonstration would be the first of many if Trump continues to sign orders like the ones that went to effect on Tuesday.

    "We’re going to continue to do this if he’s going to continue to sign executive orders that are going to be banning muslims, that are going to be banning refugees, that are going to be discriminatory, and that are going to condone torture — we are going to be out here every single day if we need to be," Taeb added.

    A DC police officer also told Sputnik the protesters would be allowed to hold the street as long as there are no disruptions or criminal activity.

    Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday that the wall will stop criminals from pouring into the United States and will disrupt drug cartels. Safe borders and economic cooperation, Trump added, will enhance US-Mexican relations to a degree not seen before.

      fluffy
      [so we quickly wanted to organize some local efforts, because we knew
      our friends and our communities were going to be outraged,]

      Is it that time of the month again?
