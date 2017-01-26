Trump Declares Weather Disaster in Mississippi, Approves Federal Aid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in the US state of Mississippi following a wave of storms, tornadoes and flooding, the White House announced in a statement.

"The President… declared a major disaster exists in the state of Mississippi and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding during the period of January 20-21," the statement said on Wednesday.

Trump’s action makes US federal funding available to affected individuals in the Mississippi counties of Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale, and Perry, the White House noted.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, the statement explained.