NY Attorney General: Trump Without Legal Grounds to Cut ‘Sanctuary Cities’ Funds

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump does not have constitutional authority to negate funds to US "sanctuary" cities that offer refuge to illegal immigrants in the United States, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement.

"The president lacks the constitutional authority to cut off funding to states and cities simply because they have lawfully acted to protect immigrant families — as described in the legal guidance my office issued last week," Schneiderman stated on Wednesday.