Secret Service Agent Scrutinized for Refusal to ‘Take Bullet for Trump’

The post, reported by the Washington Examiner, is likely a violation of the so-called Hatch Act (or Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities), a federal law that prohibits employees of the executive branch of the federal government to engage in political activities. It remains undisclosed whether the Secret Service expressly prohibits its agents from engaging in political activities.
O'Grady is well aware of the Hatch Act, as she said in her post she "struggled not to violate it."
"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here," O'Grady wrote. "Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."
Despite never mentioning Trump by name, the text of her post clearly implied that O'Grady supports defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
"The US Secret Service is aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action," the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. "Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated."
According to the Washington Examiner, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General, which investigates agency complaints of misbehavior, has received a complaint about O'Grady's Facebook posts. The agency did not provide further comment.
O'Grady has been reportedly posting politically-relating comments on her Facebook page for about seven months, openly supporting anti-Trump activists, including reposting of criticism of Trump by other users, and using a photo of the January 21 Women's March as a background of her page.
In an interview with the Washington Examiner, O'Grady said she removed the post after three days.
"It was an internal struggle for me but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission," she told reporters.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete This traitorous woman needs to be fired immediately! I really like Facebook in the respect that all these imbeciles that use it eagerly confess to their crimes, lose their jobs, family and expose their stupidity to everyone. They do a excellent job of culling themselves out and make law enforcement a lot easier. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Hillary Clinton will see jail before she parts from this earth. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete I would NOT put her in the Counterfeit Department once she is taken off the Trump family detail. You have to be able to recognize the real from the unreal, and she is, obviously, still pissing and moaning about HRC, the loser. If she won't take a bullet for the President, will she shy away from a Republican partner as well? There must be a "mongolia" for Secret Service Agents as there are for FBI agents who screw up, too. I know a guy that was at the top and is now inspecting Federal jails. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete She is one of MANY that feel the same way. Time to make a fresh start at the Secret Service. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wow....yeah....we need to lock her up immediately.
