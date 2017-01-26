Register
01:39 GMT +326 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    White house

    Pro-Immigration Organization Stages Protest and Vigil at White House

    © Flickr/ John Connell
    US
    Get short URL
    7404113

    Immigrant advocacy group CASA staged a rally and vigil outside the White House on Wednesday evening in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive orders to tighten borders and immigration.

    The demonstration is in response to Trump issuing orders to build a border wall, crack down on sanctuary cities by stopping their federal grants, and plans to halt refugees coming into the United States.

    CASA, according to their website, aims to "organize, advocate for, and expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people."

    The rally began around 4pm local time, and approximately 200 people had joined within a half an hour.

    The group claims that the national security orders are a "direct attempts to marginalize immigrants."

    "Trump is trying to send fear and panic through our community and has a complete lack of compassion towards those who work, contribute and add to the diversity that is this country," CASA's Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in a press release.

    CASA also asserts that a wall "does not represent the values" of the nation.

     

    Related:

    Trump to Sign 2 Executive Orders Wednesday on Border Security, Immigration
    Immigration, Russia on Agenda as French Frontrunner Fillon Meets Merkel
    Trump Committed to Building Wall With Mexico to End Illegal Immigration
    UK Mulling ‘Range of Ways’ to Control EU Immigration - Home Secretary
    Number of Asylum Requests in Netherlands Halved in 2016 - Immigration Service
    Tags:
    Protest, Immigration, CASA, Donald Trump, Washington, DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Angus Gallagher
      Soros. And you have to ask yourself the question how many of the Sputnik colunmists support mass migration and the Marxist radicalism, including pandering to domestic religious extremism, that underpins it?
      Useful idiots theoretically in say 1970, but incapable of real service to Russia in 2017.
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      "CASA also asserts that a wall "does not represent the values" of the nation."

      Wrong, Trump was partially elected based on keeping these freeloading illegal immigrants out with my vote and that of many others. CASA does NOT represent American values and needs to stop making that false claim.

      Trump does represent American values and is why he was elected.
    • Reply
      mvlazysusan
      Round em all up, and check to see if they are each an American.
      Deport any aliens in the US on a visa, with orders that they NEVER are allowed to come back to the USA.
      Any criminal "illegal" aliens, are to be jailed for 90 days ***And EVERYTHING they think they own*** gets confiscated and sold at auction to pay for 'the wall'. After the 90 days, they are flown to their home country with only the clothes on their backs.
    • Reply
      Hussite
      LOL oh my gosh these people are so stupid...They know NOTHING about geopolitics, history, economics, or the very basics of what a government & a country is. It baffles my mind to even explain it because I feel like these people are dumber than an elementary-aged child. Even a child would know that duh, in order to have a country or a government...you have IMMIGRATION POLICIES & ECONOMIC POLICIES.

      These idiots want open borders...everyone doing whatever they want whenever they want, sorry life doesn't work like that. Jeez, stuff like this proves these people must not have jobs or any meaningful lives at all.
    • Reply
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      50$ per hour so they gotta eat you know.. soros is there..
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Melania in Furs
    Melania in Furs
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok