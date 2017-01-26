Pro-Immigration Organization Stages Protest and Vigil at White House

The demonstration is in response to Trump issuing orders to build a border wall, crack down on sanctuary cities by stopping their federal grants, and plans to halt refugees coming into the United States.CASA, according to their website, aims to "organize, advocate for, and expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people."
The rally began around 4pm local time, and approximately 200 people had joined within a half an hour.
The group claims that the national security orders are a "direct attempts to marginalize immigrants."
"Trump is trying to send fear and panic through our community and has a complete lack of compassion towards those who work, contribute and add to the diversity that is this country," CASA's Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in a press release.
CASA also asserts that a wall "does not represent the values" of the nation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Soros. And you have to ask yourself the question how many of the Sputnik colunmists support mass migration and the Marxist radicalism, including pandering to domestic religious extremism, that underpins it? Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete "CASA also asserts that a wall "does not represent the values" of the nation." Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete Round em all up, and check to see if they are each an American. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete LOL oh my gosh these people are so stupid...They know NOTHING about geopolitics, history, economics, or the very basics of what a government & a country is. It baffles my mind to even explain it because I feel like these people are dumber than an elementary-aged child. Even a child would know that duh, in order to have a country or a government...you have IMMIGRATION POLICIES & ECONOMIC POLICIES. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete 50$ per hour so they gotta eat you know.. soros is there..
Angus Gallagher
Useful idiots theoretically in say 1970, but incapable of real service to Russia in 2017.
Tim - USA
Wrong, Trump was partially elected based on keeping these freeloading illegal immigrants out with my vote and that of many others. CASA does NOT represent American values and needs to stop making that false claim.
Trump does represent American values and is why he was elected.
mvlazysusan
Deport any aliens in the US on a visa, with orders that they NEVER are allowed to come back to the USA.
Any criminal "illegal" aliens, are to be jailed for 90 days ***And EVERYTHING they think they own*** gets confiscated and sold at auction to pay for 'the wall'. After the 90 days, they are flown to their home country with only the clothes on their backs.
Hussite
These idiots want open borders...everyone doing whatever they want whenever they want, sorry life doesn't work like that. Jeez, stuff like this proves these people must not have jobs or any meaningful lives at all.
Jet fuel can't melt steel beams