Pro-Immigration Organization Stages Protest and Vigil at White House

The demonstration is in response to Trump issuing orders to build a border wall, crack down on sanctuary cities by stopping their federal grants, and plans to halt refugees coming into the United States.

CASA, according to their website, aims to "organize, advocate for, and expand opportunities for Latino and immigrant people."

The rally began around 4pm local time, and approximately 200 people had joined within a half an hour.

The group claims that the national security orders are a "direct attempts to marginalize immigrants."

"Trump is trying to send fear and panic through our community and has a complete lack of compassion towards those who work, contribute and add to the diversity that is this country," CASA's Executive Director Gustavo Torres said in a press release.

CASA also asserts that a wall "does not represent the values" of the nation.