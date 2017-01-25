Trump Says Intelligence Officers Told Him Torture 'Absolutely' Works

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci) US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said in an interview scheduled to air on Wednesday night that US intelligence officials have told him torture works as a tactic of interrogation.

"I have spoken, as recently as 24 hours ago, with people at the highest level of intelligence and I asked them the question, does it work? Does torture work? And the answer was yes, absolutely," Trump said in an interview with ABC News.

Trump noted he will ultimately leave the decision of whether or not to use enhanced interrogation techniques to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Trump also added that he "wants to do everything within the bounds of what you're allowed to do legally" when it comes to enhanced interrogation techniques.

The use of such techniques was banned by former President Barack Obama in 2009.