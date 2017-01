© AFP 2016/ BEHROUZ MEHRI Gas Leak Occurs at South Pars Field in Iran Due to Damaged Pipeline – Company

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At least 82,000 gallons of diesel fuel has leaked from a pipeline in the US state of Iowa, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports from KMIT-TV, the Magellan Pipeline leak does not pose a health risk to anyone in the town of Hanlontown.

Ten blocks in the town will be blocked off for at least a few days while crews clean up the spill, local media reports added.