RT America Head: Detained Reporter Followed All Standards While Covering Riots

RT Slams 'Egregious' Breach of Journalistic Freedom After Reporter Arrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT reporter Alexander Rubinstein, who was arrested while covering the protests in Washington, DC, ahead of the January 20 inauguration of US President Donald Trump, had been following all standards and regulations required from journalists, RT America News Director Mikhail Solodovnikov said Wednesday.

"Of course, a huge amount of evidence indicates that Alex Rubinstein was doing his journalistic duty in the first place and followed all the standards and norms," Solodovnikov said.

He stressed that Rubinstein was wearing a jacket with the RT America logo on it and holding a press card, therefore it was clear that he was on duty.

Solodovnikov expressed hope that the mistake committed by the police during the reporter's arrest would become obvious during the court's hearing.

Rubinstein, along with Evan Engel of Vocativ and freelance journalist Aaron Cantu, was arrested and charged with inciting to riot on January 20. The journalists were released with preliminary hearing in the cases scheduled for February. If convicted, the journalists may be sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment and will have to pay $25,000-fines.