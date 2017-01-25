RT America Head: Detained Reporter Followed All Standards While Covering Riots

"Of course, a huge amount of evidence indicates that Alex Rubinstein was doing his journalistic duty in the first place and followed all the standards and norms," Solodovnikov said.
He stressed that Rubinstein was wearing a jacket with the RT America logo on it and holding a press card, therefore it was clear that he was on duty.
Solodovnikov expressed hope that the mistake committed by the police during the reporter's arrest would become obvious during the court's hearing.
Rubinstein, along with Evan Engel of Vocativ and freelance journalist Aaron Cantu, was arrested and charged with inciting to riot on January 20. The journalists were released with preliminary hearing in the cases scheduled for February. If convicted, the journalists may be sentenced to up to 10 years imprisonment and will have to pay $25,000-fines.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Someone saw him throw the brick or he would not have been fingerprinted and mug shot. RT America is not filled with angels, but reporters who are after the big scoop even if they have to choreograph it themselves. Stop the bleeding heart campaign, pay the fine and we will see you in, oh say, ten years? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ten reporters surrounding a burning garbage can is a "protest"?
marcanhalt
dvdgrg09