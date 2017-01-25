Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies, Spokesperson Says

In a statement, Moore's longtime representative Mara Buxbaum wrote, "Today, beloved icon Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of 33 years, Dr. Robert S. Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world around with her smile."

Best known for her roles on the Dick Van Dyke Show and the Mary Tyler Moore Show, the comedic actress received a a total of six Emmy awards, a number of Golden Globe and Tony awards, and in 2011 she received the Screen Actor's Guild's lifetime achievement award.

For years Moore struggled with health issues due to Type 1 diabetes, along with kidney and heart disease. She also underwent laser eye surgeries to treat her faltering vision, and in 2004 told the Chicago Tribune that she was living with "splotchiness and dimming."