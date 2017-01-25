US Voter Fraud Probe Not to Focus Solely on 2016 Election - White House

© REUTERS/ Jim Urquhart DNC Accuses Trump of Using Voter Fraud Claims to Distract From Alleged Russian Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would request a major investigation into voter fraud.

"I think in terms of registration, where you’ve got folks on rolls that have deceased, or moved, or registered in two counties…this is not just about the 2016 election, this is about the integrity of our voting system," Spicer told reporters when asked about the upcoming investigation.

Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular vote if not for three to five million ballots that were cast illegally, although he has failed to release evidence to substantiate the claims.