22:36 GMT +325 January 2017
    Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is shown on TV monitors in the media filing room on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, during the last 2016 US presidential debate in Las Vegas, US., October 19, 2016.

    DNC Accuses Trump of Using Voter Fraud Claims to Distract From Alleged Hacking

    © REUTERS/ Jim Urquhart
    US
    17113

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said in a statement that President Donald Trump continues to make claims about millions of illegal votes cast in the 2016 US election in order to distract from alleged Russia's interference on his behalf.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would request a major investigation into voter fraud.

    "He [Trump] can't let go of his voter fraud fantasy — both because he cannot bear the thought that millions more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than for him, and to cover up the real crime: Russian efforts to help him win," the statement noted.

    On Tuesday, US voters could cast a vote electronically or fill out a paper ballot.
    © Photo: Jaclyn O'Laughlin
    Obama Slams Notion of Voter Fraud in US as an Example of Fake News
    "While he’s throwing away taxpayer dollars looking for millions of phantom voters, Trump might as well investigate the whereabouts of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster too," the DNC added in the statement.

    Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular vote if not for three to five million ballots that were cast illegally, although he has failed to release evidence to substantiate the claims.

    Russian government officials have repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in US elections, including charges of hacking DNC systems.

    On January 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that Russia sees hundreds of thousands of cyber attacks daily, some from the United States, but does not assume that territorial links automatically mean foreign governments are involved.

