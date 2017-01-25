DNC Accuses Trump of Using Voter Fraud Claims to Distract From Alleged Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said he would request a major investigation into voter fraud.

"He [Trump] can't let go of his voter fraud fantasy — both because he cannot bear the thought that millions more Americans voted for Hillary Clinton than for him, and to cover up the real crime: Russian efforts to help him win," the statement noted.

"While he’s throwing away taxpayer dollars looking for millions of phantom voters, Trump might as well investigate the whereabouts of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster too," the DNC added in the statement.

Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million in the presidential election on November 8, 2016. Trump, however, claims he would have won the popular vote if not for three to five million ballots that were cast illegally, although he has failed to release evidence to substantiate the claims.

Russian government officials have repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in US elections, including charges of hacking DNC systems.

On January 20, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that Russia sees hundreds of thousands of cyber attacks daily, some from the United States, but does not assume that territorial links automatically mean foreign governments are involved.