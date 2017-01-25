US House Intel Committee Starts Reviewing Docs on Alleged Russian Hacking

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Refutes Hacking Allegations Against Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Intelligence Community report claimed that Russia launched an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at undermining public faith in the US democratic process and creating a preference for President Donald Trump.

Russian officials have called the US hacking allegations against Russia absurd, saying that they are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

"While the Committee has already begun to receive important documents, we trust that the incoming leadership of the Intelligence Community will fully and promptly support our requests for information related to the inquiry," the release stated.

"They [documents] should be delivered to the House Intelligence Committee to provide members adequate time to examine their content."

After receiving an intelligence briefing on the US Intelligence Community's report, Trump said the election outcome had not been affected. US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan also suggested that the assessment should not be used by partisans to delegitimize Trump's presidency.