New York Mayor Vows to Protect Undocumented Migrants Ahead of Trump Orders

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Trump is expected to sign executive orders on Wednesday that would expedite the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border and increase deportations of undocumented migrants, media reported.

"Half a million of New Yorkers happen to be undocumented immigrants. They are part of the fabric of this city," de Blasio stated. "The message to New Yorkers who are worried about the policies of the Trump administration is we are going to do all in our power to protect them and to get them support."

De Blasio stressed that the city will have an appropriate and timely response to Trump’s legislation once it is unveiled.

© AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias Mexico Vows to Stop Negotiations With US Unless Trump Gives Up on Border Wall

Trump also is supposed to sign executive orders to limit or end refugee programs in Syria and the Middle East, and significantly increase the workforce of immigration enforcement and border protection agencies.

Some speculate that the orders will likely involve actions against illegal migrants living in US cities, according to media reports.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to crack down on illegal immigration, enforce border protection and strengthen national security.