NEW YORK (Sputnik) – According to POLITICO / Morning Consult poll, "62% of voters agree that, generally speaking, things in the country have pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track."

Other findings indicate that the majority of voters believe US President Donald Trump overuses his Twitter, while more than 50% think that press coverage of Trump's social media is excessive.

The national poll was conducted from January 20 to 22, 2017 with a two percent margin of error.