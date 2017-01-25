US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain

"The President can sign whatever executive orders he likes. But the law is the law," McCain stated. “We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America."
Both Secretary of Defense James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo committed to adhering to the law, the senator said.
McCain noted that Congress reaffirmed the ban on torture in the 2016 defense budget. Furthermore, the Army Field Manual, which outlines military procedures in war, do not include waterboarding or other forms of torture.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete McCain's actions have killed and tormented millions of civilians and troops. He sickens me with he love of human dignity act. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Way to tell 'em, John! Way to tell 'em! But isn't it a little late for you to be a pompous ass? Where were you when your pal George W was not only promoting it, but ordered it to happen to "find the truth"?"
jas
marcanhalt