US Will Never Bring Back Torture Despite Trump Orders - Senator McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McCain was responding to reports that Trump plans to sign an executive order reviewing the use of torture, or "enhanced interrogation techniques" outlawed in 2009 by former President Barack Obama.

"The President can sign whatever executive orders he likes. But the law is the law," McCain stated. “We are not bringing back torture in the United States of America."

Both Secretary of Defense James Mattis and CIA Director Mike Pompeo committed to adhering to the law, the senator said.

McCain noted that Congress reaffirmed the ban on torture in the 2016 defense budget. Furthermore, the Army Field Manual, which outlines military procedures in war, do not include waterboarding or other forms of torture.