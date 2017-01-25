US Must Resist Trump’s Calls for Voter Suppression - Senator Sanders

© REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US lawmakers must resist the disenfranchisement of voters by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday.

"Our job is to fight back, and do everything we can to protect American democracy from cowardly Republican governors and legislators," Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he would launch an investigation into voter fraud after telling lawmakers on Monday millions of votes cast by undocumented immigrants had caused him to lose the popular vote in November 8 election.

Sanders said the president was signaling to Republican lawmakers that they should accelerate the suppression of minority, poor, elderly and young voters.

The author of a study, cited as evidence for voter fraud by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, told US media on Tuesday that he found no evidence of non-citizens voting in the 2016 election.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election but lost the popular vote to his opponent Hillary Clinton by 2.8 million votes.