Register
18:04 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign stop on Sunday, March 13, 2016, at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio

    US Must Resist Trump’s Calls for Voter Suppression - Senator Sanders

    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    US
    Get short URL
    0 1201

    US Senator Bernie Sanders advised lawmakers to resist the disenfranchisement of voters by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US lawmakers must resist the disenfranchisement of voters by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday.

    "Our job is to fight back, and do everything we can to protect American democracy from cowardly Republican governors and legislators," Sanders said in a Twitter post.

    Earlier in the day, Trump said he would launch an investigation into voter fraud after telling lawmakers on Monday millions of votes cast by undocumented immigrants had caused him to lose the popular vote in November 8 election.

    Sanders said the president was signaling to Republican lawmakers that they should accelerate the suppression of minority, poor, elderly and young voters.

    The author of a study, cited as evidence for voter fraud by White House press secretary Sean Spicer, told US media on Tuesday that he found no evidence of non-citizens voting in the 2016 election.

    Trump won the 2016 presidential election but lost the popular vote to his opponent Hillary Clinton by 2.8 million votes.

    Related:

    Trump Budget Chief Pick Contradicts Vow to Keep Social Security - Sanders
    US Senator Sanders Backs Trump on Pulling Out of TPP Trade Deal
    Bernie Sanders Takes on The Trump Carrier PR Stunt...
    Tags:
    immigrants, fraud, disenfranchisement, 2016 US Presidential Run, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    Vive le Cirque! Spectacular Show at International Circus Festival in Monaco
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok