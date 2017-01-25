Greenpeace Protesters Against Trump’s Policies Climb Crane Near White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The activists deployed a 70-foot (some 20 meters) banner of the word "resist" next to the White House.

"The activists from around the country are still in place, calling for those who want to resist Trump’s attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America," the release stated.

On Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. The projects have previously been canceled due to environmental concerns.

When signing the executive order on the Keystone pipeline construction, Trump said that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms and, if they like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built."