Greenpeace Protesters Against Trump’s Policies Climb Crane Near White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The activists deployed a 70-foot (some 20 meters) banner of the word "resist" next to the White House.
BREAKING: Greenpeace action happening now in D.C. Watch climbers live: https://t.co/mjiw50dvlS #ActOnClimate #NoDAPL #NoKXL #DumpTrump pic.twitter.com/3t5zyIoXjj— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) 25 января 2017 г.
"The activists from around the country are still in place, calling for those who want to resist Trump’s attacks on environmental, social, economic, and educational justice to contribute to a better America," the release stated.
When signing the executive order on the Keystone pipeline construction, Trump said that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms and, if they like, we'll see if we can get that pipeline built."
This is an effort to overthrow the Trump government. I do not support it. This is not freedom of speech. It is an organized effort to "resist", that is, reverse election results.
cast235
TRUMP is doing right. I ONLY hope he have the wisdom, to check on environment. One way is to divert the pipe where is away from say Indian lands or water.. This could be easily done.