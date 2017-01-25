Trump Asks for 2016 Presidential Election Voter Fraud Probe

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead," Trump said via Twitter.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer left open the possibility of the investigation in Tuesday's press briefing.
Trump has repeatedly asserted that he won the popular vote on November 8, once what he says are 3 to 5 million illegal votes are subtracted. His Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million.
Trump passed the 270-vote Electoral College threshold, which per US law is required to win the presidency.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Excellent! Trump must have some solid info to push this button. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well done Trump millions of illegals were encouraged to vote by speech from Obama and Democrat party to take Hillary past Trump on popular vote in California to give them gunpowder to blow up democracy with BS rhetoric. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Standardize voting protocols in all states no exceptions this variance from state to state is undemocratic and shear folly open to abuse as it was in last election California's example was criminal and anarchistic its voting laws must be brought into line and standardised before next elections.
Triggering the opposition with panache.
