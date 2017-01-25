Register
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump Asks for 2016 Presidential Election Voter Fraud Probe

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    314470

    US President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to ask for an investigation into his claim that 3 million illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 US election.

    More than 5,500 calls from US citizens reporting irregularities at voting stations sites have been received by a national telephone hotline, the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law said in a statement on Tuesday.
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Trump's Claim of Mass Voter Fraud Unsupported by Evidence - Ex-US Governor
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that, "depending on the results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

    "I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead," Trump said via Twitter.

    White House spokesman Sean Spicer left open the possibility of the investigation in Tuesday's press briefing.

    Trump has repeatedly asserted that he won the popular vote on November 8, once what he says are 3 to 5 million illegal votes are subtracted. His Democratic Party rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.8 million.

    Trump passed the 270-vote Electoral College threshold, which per US law is required to win the presidency.

      AnomicDust
      Excellent! Trump must have some solid info to push this button.
      Triggering the opposition with panache.
      ivanwa88in reply toAnomicDust(Show commentHide comment)
      Well done Trump millions of illegals were encouraged to vote by speech from Obama and Democrat party to take Hillary past Trump on popular vote in California to give them gunpowder to blow up democracy with BS rhetoric.
      ivanwa88
      Standardize voting protocols in all states no exceptions this variance from state to state is undemocratic and shear folly open to abuse as it was in last election California's example was criminal and anarchistic its voting laws must be brought into line and standardised before next elections.
