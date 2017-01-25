Hacker Warns White House of US Official Twitter Accounts' Vulnerability

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A hacker that calls himself WauchulaGhost explained to CNN on Tuesday that the current security settings of the White House accounts allowed anyone to click on the "forgot password" button and see a partially hidden email address associated with the account.

According to the hacker, "it’s not hard to figure out that email," and after that gaining the access to the email is all that stops an attacker from resetting password and owning the Twitter account.

WauchulaGhost has already tweeted the likely email addresses attached to the Twitter accounts of Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (@PressSec) and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino), requesting that they change emails and "fix settings".

However, the media cited a representative of Twitter as saying that the security protocols for accounts of the White House imply more security measures than the basic two-factor authentication.