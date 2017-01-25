US Citizens Almost Evenly Split on Country's Outlook During Trump's Term - Poll

© REUTERS/ Saul Loeb Positive Reactions of US Adults to Trump Inauguration Outweigh Negative - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The poll showed a stark difference in opinion between the Republican and Democratic parties. Among Republicans, 85 percent are optimistic that the nation will be better by the end of Trump’s first term.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are more pessimistic, with just 14 percent thinking that the country will be better off in four years, according to the pollster.

"Just before Donald Trump took office, Americans were evenly divided as to whether the nation will be better off or worse off four years from now. Forty-eight percent said the country will be better off in 2020, while 46% said the U.S. will be worse off," a Gallup poll, carried out on January 4-8 among some 1,000 US residents, found.

The poll also showed a noticeable difference in outlook between this year and 2009, when former US President Barack Obama took office. In that year, 72 percent of US citizens felt the nation would be better off in four years, while 20 percent were less optimistic.

On Friday, Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.