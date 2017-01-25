US Senate Republicans Disagree With Democrats’ $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

Register
    Senator John Thune stated that Republicans in the US Senate did not embrace the $1 trillion infrastructure package drafted by Democrats on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US Senate did not embrace the $1 trillion infrastructure package drafted by Democrats on Tuesday, Senator John Thune stated.

    "They [Democrats] are trying to stake out their own ground on this," Senator John Thune was quoted by The Hill on Tuesday. "[For the] infrastructure plan to get through Congress and be signed into law is going to have to be one that the president agrees with and that enjoys the support of a lot of Republicans."

    Earlier in the day, Senate Democrats proposed allocating $210 billion to repair roads and bridges, $100 billion for improving energy infrastructure and $180 billion for transportation as part of their infrastructure plan. The Democrats argued that nearly 15 million jobs will be created in the United States if the proposed plan is implemented.

    Power plant emissions
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump Slashes Environmental Rules to Build US Infrastructure
    Thune noted the Republicans are willing to take a look at a different version of the infrastructure plan by Democrats, but refuse to consider "another $1 trillion stimulus."

    Also on Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to expedite environmental reviews and approvals for all infrastructure projects.

    Projects to improve the US electric grid and telecommunications systems, repair and upgrade critical port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways have been assigned high priority.

    Trump repeatedly pledged during the 2016 election campaign to launch a giant infrastructure construction program across the United States as soon as he entered office and to reduce excessive environmental and other regulations.

      marcanhalt
      I told you dat dem der Democrats wooda draft sumteen to der credit; $1 trillion dollers werth. Why we cood ago to dat der Coasta Rico 'n'da stur tings up adown der acheeper dan dat.
