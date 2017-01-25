Demonstrators Protests Across US After Trump’s Actions on Pipelines

In a statement from the White House, they explained that the the orders regarding the pipelines was in line with Trump’s commitment to “Buy American, Hire American.”

“With this Presidential Memorandum, President Trump directed the relevant Federal agencies (including the Army Corps of Engineers) to expedite reviews and approvals for the remaining portions of the Dakota Access Pipeline., a $3.8 billion, 1,100-mile pipeline designed to carry around 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Bakken and Three Forks oil production areas in North Dakota to oil markets in the US,” the White House said of the Dakota Access pipeline.

Immediately, multiple groups including Indigenous Environmental Network, 350.org,Sierra Club, and CREDO Mobile called for a protest at Trump’s new front door to begin at 5pm.

“This morning, President Trump announced two Executive Orders that will advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines,” an event page for the protest began. “Tonight, we will rally at the White House to make one thing clear — our movement stopped these projects once before, and people power will stop them again.”

Speakers for the rally include Eryn Wise of the International Indigenous Youth Council, Kara Boyd of the Native Organizers Alliance, Jade Begay of the Indigenous Environmental Network and Democratic Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva.

Protesters are planning rallies across the US, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.