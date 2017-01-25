Register
    Omaka Nawicakincinji Mendoza, 7, holds a sign while on the shoulders of his father, Bill Mendoza, who is Oglala Lakota Nation and moved to Washington from Pine Ridge, S.D., as they attend a rally by the White House with members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribal nations and their supporters in opposition of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Washington

    Demonstrators Protests Across US After Trump's Actions on Pipelines

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    A large crowd gathered near the White House on Tuesday evening to protest President Donald Trump’s executive actions to push through the completion of the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines.

    In a statement from the White House, they explained that the the orders regarding the pipelines was in line with Trump’s commitment to “Buy American, Hire American.”

    Keystone XL oil pipeline
    © AP Photo/ Danny Johnston
    'A Lot of Jobs': Trump Signs Orders on Reviving Keystone XL, Dakota Pipelines' Construction
    “With this Presidential Memorandum, President Trump directed the relevant Federal agencies (including the Army Corps of Engineers) to expedite reviews and approvals for the remaining portions of the Dakota Access Pipeline., a $3.8 billion, 1,100-mile pipeline designed to carry around 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Bakken and Three Forks oil production areas in North Dakota to oil markets in the US,” the White House said of the Dakota Access pipeline.

    Immediately, multiple groups including  Indigenous Environmental Network, 350.org,Sierra Club, and CREDO Mobile called for a protest at Trump’s new front door to begin at 5pm.

    “This morning, President Trump announced two Executive Orders that will advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines,” an event page for the protest began. “Tonight, we will rally at the White House to make one thing clear — our movement stopped these projects once before, and people power will stop them again.”

    Speakers for the rally include Eryn Wise of the International Indigenous Youth Council, Kara Boyd of the Native Organizers Alliance, Jade Begay of the Indigenous Environmental Network and Democratic Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva.

    Protesters are planning rallies across the US, including in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

      Tim - USA
      If you look at the picture, who cares what a 8 year old snot nosed brat thinks about anything? The only ones that would care are the snot nodes college kids that need coloring books, play doh and pacifiers to help them deal with Hillary's loss. I do not think Trump will abandon the Native Americans in this issue so we will have to wait for the details.
      Adrienne Adonis
      Trump will figure out how to finish the pipeline and make the Indians happy as well. The United States is fueled by oil products one way or another for just about every business and household in the US including automobile engines, trucks, home heating etc....... So an oil pipeline to expedite the oil from one location of the country to another should be of no surprise. The bottom line is that people in general are selfish. They don't want an oil pipeline close to where they live but will use the same oil for their everyday living to function.
      Zoanthropy
      If you want jobs and you want process and if you want America 1st,
      then there are some trade offs.

      Deal with it liberal snowflakes.
      Zoanthropy
      I'm contemplating this new urge in America and it seems to be independently setting it's self up from the rest of the World.

      I wonder if the Americans are thinking if a major attack or massive global instability happens they can quickly lock down the entire Country.
      Something has changed and America is moving fast to secure it's self and it's borders etc.

      It's like America knows and is expecting something.
