Register
01:23 GMT +325 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US soldiers

    Senate Armed Services Committee to Consider Closing Excess Military Bases in US

    © AFP 2016/ MARK WILSON / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    220910

    The US Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain and ranking member Jack Reed will review closing bases in the United States.

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries his weapon as he stands past a tank in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasakah, Syria, August 22, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Reports of US Military Base in Syria's Hasakah 'Inaccurate' - Pentagon Spokesman
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Armed Services Committee chairman John McCain and ranking member Jack Reed will review closing bases in the United States the US military no longer wants, but local communities depend on for economic survival, according to media reports on Tuesday.

    "We are seriously considering the issue of base closure and realignment [BRAC]," McCain was quoted as saying by The Hill. "Reliance on BRAC is a cowardly act because it shows we can't make the tough decisions ourselves."

    Members of the US Congress have come under pressure from constituents whose income depends on providing goods and services to military personnel on the military bases and installations.

    However, community impact is only one of the closure selection criteria, and the BRAC law states that military value is of greater priority.

    The last base closure and realignment action was undertaken by President George W. Bush in 2005, when he approved shutting down dozens of excess military bases. However, the US Congress voted overwhelmingly to reject the then president’s recommendations.

    Related:

    What is Known so Far About US Building 'New Military Base' in Syria
    US, Japan Sign Update to Status of Forces Treaty, Limit Base Worker Protections
    Okinawa Governor to Visit US to Clarify Anti-Base Position to Trump
    US Resumes Osprey Aircraft Flights From Okinawa Base in January
    Tags:
    military base, John McCain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      It has already happened in Michigan and the local economies are doing just fine. Homes are still for sale, but without garages. The bases have been used for paintball war games, so the spirit does not die. On the other hand, we can use them as detention centers for the illegals, the locals can keep their vending machine businesses up and running, and the government can facilitate all of this while the processing continues. Local help would be needed as the progress will be ongoing.
    • Reply
      anne00marie
      Wouldn't they be better looking at their overseas bases?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok