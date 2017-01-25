Senate Armed Services Committee to Consider Closing Excess Military Bases in US

"We are seriously considering the issue of base closure and realignment [BRAC]," McCain was quoted as saying by The Hill. "Reliance on BRAC is a cowardly act because it shows we can't make the tough decisions ourselves."
Members of the US Congress have come under pressure from constituents whose income depends on providing goods and services to military personnel on the military bases and installations.
However, community impact is only one of the closure selection criteria, and the BRAC law states that military value is of greater priority.
The last base closure and realignment action was undertaken by President George W. Bush in 2005, when he approved shutting down dozens of excess military bases. However, the US Congress voted overwhelmingly to reject the then president’s recommendations.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It has already happened in Michigan and the local economies are doing just fine. Homes are still for sale, but without garages. The bases have been used for paintball war games, so the spirit does not die. On the other hand, we can use them as detention centers for the illegals, the locals can keep their vending machine businesses up and running, and the government can facilitate all of this while the processing continues. Local help would be needed as the progress will be ongoing. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Wouldn't they be better looking at their overseas bases?
