TransCanada Reapplies to Build Keystone XL Pipeline

© REUTERS/ Andrew Cullen TransCanada Rejects Trump’s Proposed Deal for Keystone XL Pipeline

PORTLAND (Sputnik), David Burghardt — A new application to renew construction of the Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline, which would deliver oil from Canada to the United States, is presently being prepared, the energy company TransCanada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We appreciate the president of the United States [Donald Trump] inviting us to re-apply for KXL," the statement said. "We are currently preparing the application and intend to do so."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines that former President Barack Obama quashed by vetoing a bill to allow the construction in February.

The proposed Keystone XL 1,179-mile pipeline would link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska, and all the way in the south to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley welcomed Trump’s decision, saying it would create more jobs and diversify the Canadian economy.