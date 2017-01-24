Trump Slashes Environmental Rules to Build US Infrastructure

"It is the policy of the executive branch to streamline and expedite, in a manner consistent with law, environmental reviews and approvals for all infrastructure projects, especially projects that are a high priority for the nation," the order stated.
The order explained the high-priority designation covered improving the US electric grid and telecommunications systems and repairing and upgrading critical port facilities, airports, pipelines, bridges and highways.
Trump repeatedly pledged during the 2016 election campaign to launch a giant infrastructure construction program across the United States as soon as he entered office and to drastically reduce environmental and other planning regulations in order to do so.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's one way to find out who is showing up for work late, illegally. It's also a way of p-oing the Democrats because, (a) they could not get America back to work; (b) they did not have plan to replace the infrastructure, or the Republicans beat them to it; (c) Trump stole a lot of misguided rhetoric by McCain Inc.; (d) Trump disrupted a lot of projects back home by the Democrats that keep them in office so that they can manage those same projects from D.C., which keeps them in office, without which they would have to join the labor market themselves; and, (e) it is all because of the one man that they wished would have run on their ticket, not that miscreant that they settled for instead of BS. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It has not been a full week yet , and the talking heads on the news channels have yet to gab about what Trump has been doing since he spent his first day in the Oval office until now. Me? I hve been wondering alongside of all that I hear he is doing, what HRC would be doing during this same period of time. Or maybe I am the only one that is still wondering about what her real intentions would have looked like...? I guess I do have to get a life now, huh?
marcanhalt
marcanhalt