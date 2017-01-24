Sanders Vows to Do Everything Possible to Halt Construction of US Oil Pipelines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, Trump signed executive orders to advance the approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects, which stalled under former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“We cannot afford to build new oil pipelines that lock us into burning fossil fuels for years to come,” Sanders stated. “I will do everything I can to stop these pipelines and protect our planet for future generations.”

The Dakota Access pipeline is stalled in the final stage of its construction pending an environmental impact assessment.

Trump also authorized the expedition of environmental reviews for high priority projects and signed an executive order that requires the use of American steel for US pipelines.