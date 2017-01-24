Register
    Donald Trump

    Trump Russian Intelligence Memo Claims Came From US-Russian Business Group Head

    US
    Key parts of the memo on US President Donald Trump's alleged links to Russian intelligence came from the Belarus-born president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce Sergei Millian, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Early in January, US media reported on memos compiled by an unnamed former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom which alleged that Trump had been groomed and supported by Russian intelligence for at least five years. The unverified documents also alleged that Russian intelligence had compromising material on Trump related to his "unorthodox behavior" during his visit to Russia.

    A number of claims, including the allegations of compromising material in Russian possession, were relayed to the memo's author by a third party possibly without Millian's knowledge, The Wall Street Journal said.

    Millian, as US citizen with significant business ties to Russia, previously gained publicity by claiming that he was acquainted with Trump's inner circle and marketed the billionaire's properties to Russian buyers. The links are said to go back almost a decade, with Millian helping organize Trump's visit to the 2007 Millionaire’s Fair in Moscow. The ties have been denied by the Trump Organization.

    In a response to the newspaper's request, Millian slammed the memo as "fake news" but did not respond to any other questions regarding whether he was the source of the allegations.

    The memo has been dismissed by both Trump and Russia, while US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper stressed that US intelligence had nothing to do with its contents and did not assess their validity. The UK government also distanced itself from the matter, stating that its author had not worked for the MI6 for years.

      jas
      McCain should be investigated for his role in this. McCain thought it was the "smoking gun" that would destroy Trump.
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Unorthodox Behavior, Smoking Gun to destroy Trump. Look folks President Trumps base, the American voters don't give a rat's ass about this stuff. Just more tabloid BS.
