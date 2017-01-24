Trump Budget Chief Pick Contradicts Vow to Keep Social Security - Sanders

© AFP 2016/ KAREN BLEIER Trump to Name Mick Mulvaney as US Office of Management and Budget Director

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mulvaney, tapped to become Trump’s Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), has supported Republican plans to slash Medicare by turning it into a voucher-like program for future retirees.

"I’m very concerned Rep. Mulvaney’s nomination means Trump doesn’t intend to keep promises to not cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid," Sanders said in a Twitter post.

Mulvaney has repeatedly stated that both Social Security and Medicare entitlement programs are cost-inefficient and advocated for considerable reforms.

The US congressman is scheduled to appear before the Senate Budget Committee for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.