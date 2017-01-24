Trump Budget Chief Pick Contradicts Vow to Keep Social Security - Sanders

"I’m very concerned Rep. Mulvaney’s nomination means Trump doesn’t intend to keep promises to not cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid," Sanders said in a Twitter post.
Mulvaney has repeatedly stated that both Social Security and Medicare entitlement programs are cost-inefficient and advocated for considerable reforms.
The US congressman is scheduled to appear before the Senate Budget Committee for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Sanders become irrelevant the day he decided to lick Clinton's boots and endorse her.
