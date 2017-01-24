Trump's Claim of Mass Voter Fraud Unsupported by Evidence - Ex-US Governor

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Trump reportedly told congressional leaders at the reception on Inauguration Day that he would have secured the majority of votes in the general election if it was not for millions voting illegally, according to The Washington Post.
"I have no evidence whatsoever, and I don't know that anyone does, that there were that many illegal people who voted and, frankly, it doesn't matter," Huckabee told Fox News. "He's the president, and whether 20 million people voted, it doesn't matter anymore."
Shortly after his victory, Trump claimed that mass voter fraud cost him the popular vote.
Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly made similar claims, stating that the election is rigged and alleging to widespread voter fraud.
