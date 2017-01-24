Mexico Vows to Stop Negotiations With US Unless Trump Gives Up on Border Wall

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Guajardo is due to travel to Washington on January 25 to hold talks with Trump's top aides on a number of major bilateral issues, including trade, security and migration.

"We will fully [withdraw from negotiations], we are not powerless, we are a very important country for the development of the continent and the region," Guajardo said live on national television.

The minister also said that the Latin American country would leave the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) if renegotiation of its terms did not benefit the country.

© AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias Trump Committed to Building Wall With Mexico to End Illegal Immigration

The United States and Mexico need to hold bilateral talks as the Trump administration has announced its intentions to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada. The free trade bloc may be abandoned altogether in favor of bilateral agreements. During his election campaign, Trump also vowed to build a wall on the Mexican border as well as making Mexico pay for it in an effort to stem illegal migration into the United States.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has rejected any possibility of such an arrangement as well as promising to keep the freedom of migrant remittances.